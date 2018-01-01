Welcome to BlueMaxima's Flashpoint, the webgame preservation project.
Internet history is important, and content made on platforms such as Adobe Flash are a significant portion of that culture doomed to obscurity. This project is dedicated to preserving as many games and animations from these platforms as possible, so that they aren't lost to time. Since early 2018, Flashpoint has saved more than 38,000 games and 2,400 animations running on 13 different platforms. Watch the trailer
to see Flashpoint in action.
Flashpoint utilizes a strong selection of open-source software, in an easy-to-use launcher. Our Redirector does a massive amount of service by making web content pretend it's on the internet. Learn more about Flashpoint by using the links at the top of the page.
Download Flashpoint 7.1
Latest News
January 27th:
Flashpoint 7.1, "Stay on Target", is now available! Grab it from the downloads page.
December 22nd:
Flashpoint 7.0, "Eight Thousand Hours", is now available! Grab it from the downloads page.
November 30th:
The status update for November has been published! Check it out here
.